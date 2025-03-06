Second man pleads guilty in connection to woman found in trash can

MIDDLETOWN — A second man accused of murdering a woman and stuffing her body in a trash can is headed to prison.
Perry Hart pleaded guilty to murder charges, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court documents.
The charges are in connection to Asiah Slone’s death.
Slone was reported missing in June.
A month late investigators found her remains in a trash can on Centennial Avenue in Middletown.
Last month, Brandon Davis, 46, was found guilty of aggravated murder in the shooting death of Slone.
After a five-day trial in which Hart testified against Davis, a jury found Davis guilty of all counts.
A judge will sentence Hart later this month.
He faces more than 30 years in prison.
