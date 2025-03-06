Second man pleads guilty in connection to woman found in trash can

MIDDLETOWN — A second man accused of murdering a woman and stuffing her body in a trash can is headed to prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Perry Hart pleaded guilty to murder charges, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court documents.

The charges are in connection to Asiah Slone’s death.

TRENDING STORIES:

Slone was reported missing in June.

A month late investigators found her remains in a trash can on Centennial Avenue in Middletown.

Last month, Brandon Davis, 46, was found guilty of aggravated murder in the shooting death of Slone.

After a five-day trial in which Hart testified against Davis, a jury found Davis guilty of all counts.

A judge will sentence Hart later this month.

He faces more than 30 years in prison.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group