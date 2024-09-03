Man accused of attacking woman on bike path facing more serious charges

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — A man accused of attacking a woman on a bike path in Clark County has been re-indicted.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s John Bedell will break down what happened in court and the new specifications Humphreys is facing LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

Adam Humphreys, a registered sex offender, faced a Clark County Court of Common Pleas judge virtually on Tuesday.

The judge entered a not-guilty plea for Humphreys on charges of attempted rape, kidnapping, and strangulation.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, court records show Humphreys’ sex offender status comes from a rap conviction in Shelby County Juvenile Court one week shy of the 16th birthday.

Humphreys’ information does not show up on the state’s public sex offender registry online.

Even his next-door neighbor did not know he was a registered sex offender.

“With the amount of kids that are in the neighborhood, with the bus and school activity, it should be known for everybody here,” Springfield resident Zack Breslin said.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]