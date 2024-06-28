Court docs reveal man accused of attacking woman on bike path is convicted sex offender

SPRINGFIELD — An 18-year-old man accused of attacking a woman on a Clark County bike path is a convicted sex offender.

Adam Humphreys, 18, allegedly attacked the woman around the Simon Kenton Trail and Mitchell Boulevard on May 30.

Humphreys appeared in a Clark County court Friday morning on attempted rape, kidnapping and strangulation charges.

Zack Breslin has lived at Sherman Avenue and Elm Drive for the last six months but had no idea a convicted sex offender was living right next door.

“Yeah, I didn’t know there was one nowhere in the neighborhood,” Breslini said.

