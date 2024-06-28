UD student dies unexpectedly while studying abroad

DAYTON — A University of Dayton student died unexpectedly while studying aboard.

Connor DiNapoli, 21, died on Thursday while on a studying abroad trip in Rome, the university announced in a message sent to campus members on Friday morning.

DiNapoli was a rising junior and marketing major.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Connor’s family, friends, faculty, staff, and our entire campus community,” the university officials wrote.

The University is providing assistance to other UD students currently in Rome.

The university will hold a memorial service for DiNapoli in the fall.









