83-year-old Ohio man arrested after riding lawnmower chase

STARK COUNTY — A man was arrested this week after leading police on a chase on a riding lawnmower.

William Wackerly, 83, was allegedly operating a lawnmower at an intersection in Perry Twp., near Canton, Wednesday morning when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop with him, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

Wackerly allegedly took off from police, leading to a chase. Officers later terminated the chase in the interest of public safety.

The man was arrested sometime later, and booked into the Stark County Jail, WKYC reported.

Wackerly was booked on several charges, including felonious assault, resisting arrest, and failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer.





