Man accused of following female, attacking her on bike trail

SPRINGFIELD — A man is accused of chasing a female down a bike path to attack her.

Adam Humphreys, 18, of Springfield was indicted by a Clark County Grand Jury on charges of attempted rape, kidnapping and strangulation.

The charges are in connection to an alleged attack on May 30.

A female, whose age is unknown, told officers that she was attacked while walking the bike path in the area of the Simon Kenton Trail and Mitchell Boulevard.

She had suffered bruises, marks, and scrapes from the alleged attack.

She stated that a man had started to follow her before running up to her and knocking her to the ground, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Detectives believe this was in an attempt to sexually assault the victim.

She fought the man while being punched and scratched, according to the affidavit.

She was able to free herself and call 911.

The suspect fled but evidence led police to Humphreys, a registered sex offender.

He was arrested on June 18, according to online jail records.

Humphreys is currently in custody of the Clark County Jail.

We will continue to follow this story.





