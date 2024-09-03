Cleveland Browns stadium gets new name

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns Stadium has gotten a new name thanks to a newly announced decades-long partnership.

The Browns announced on Tuesday that they’ve entered into a 20-year partnership with Huntington National Bank. The partnership includes naming rights to the Browns’ stadium, which will now be called Huntington Bank Field.

As part of the deal, Huntington Bank will become the team’s official and exclusive banking partner.

“The Cleveland Browns are iconic in American sports and a globally recognized brand,” Steve Steinour, Huntington Bank chairman, president and CEO, said. “Huntington Bank is thrilled to create this partnership and make this investment in the Cleveland Browns and Northeast Ohio.”

The deal makes Huntington the anchor investor in the existing or new home of the Browns for the next two decades.

“Whether in the existing stadium or a new one, the Browns’ commitment to Northeast Ohio will continue to spur significant economic growth and development for years to come, and we are excited to be a part of that future,” Steinour added.

Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partners, said they were “thrilled” to reach the long-term agreement with Huntington Bank, which was founded in Ohio.

“Huntington Bank has a long-standing reputation of excellence and they continue to grow both regionally and nationally, while keeping their roots here in Ohio,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. “Giving back to the community and a focus on education are two of the many attributes that bond our organizations, and we look forward to working with Huntington to make positive impacts in Northeast Ohio and beyond. We’re excited to call the home of the Cleveland Browns Huntington Bank Field.”

The agreement will extend beyond the stadium’s naming rights “as the Browns and Huntington intend to launch new and dynamic ways to strengthen communities and neighborhoods across Northeast Ohio”

The Browns will host their first game under the stadium’s new name on Sunday when they take on the Dallas Cowboys.

