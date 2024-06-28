Local

Girl fights back after man allegedly knocks her to ground, strangles her on local bike trail

By WHIO Staff

Adam Humphreys (Springfield Police)

SPRINGFIELD — A man is in jail, accused of attacking a girl on a bike trail.

Adam Humphreys, 18, of Springfield was indicted by a Clark County Grand Jury on charges of attempted rape, kidnapping, and strangulation.

The charges stem from an alleged attack on May 30.

A girl said Humphreys followed her on the Simon Kenton Trail before attacking her, according to court documents.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.



