‘1,000-Lb Sisters’ star arrested on child endangerment, drug possession charges

By WHIO Staff

Amy Slaton Halterman and Brian Scott Lovvorn Amy Slaton Halterman (L) and Brian Scott Lovvorn (R) (Crockett County Sheriff's Department)

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tennessee — A reality TV star was arrested on drug possession and child endangerment charges in Tennessee on Labor Day, according to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department.

On Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to Safari Park, a drive-thru safari, on reports that a camel bit a guest.

Upon arrival, deputies “were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors” coming from the car, according to the department.

Amy Slaton Halterman, of TLC’s 1,000-pound Sisters, and Brian Scott Lovvorn were arrested on drug possession and child endangerment charges.

The pair has been booked into the Crockett County Jail.

A Crockett County General Session judge set Halterman and Lovvorn’s bonds at $10,000 a piece on Tuesday, according to the department.

