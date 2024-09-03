‘1,000-Lb Sisters’ star arrested on child endangerment, drug possession charges

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tennessee — A reality TV star was arrested on drug possession and child endangerment charges in Tennessee on Labor Day, according to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

On Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to Safari Park, a drive-thru safari, on reports that a camel bit a guest.

Upon arrival, deputies “were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors” coming from the car, according to the department.

Amy Slaton Halterman, of TLC’s 1,000-pound Sisters, and Brian Scott Lovvorn were arrested on drug possession and child endangerment charges.

The pair has been booked into the Crockett County Jail.

A Crockett County General Session judge set Halterman and Lovvorn’s bonds at $10,000 a piece on Tuesday, according to the department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]