‘I have no regrets;’ Ohio GOP committee member uses picture of lynching in social media post

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man is receiving backlash after he compared a lawsuit to lynching in a social media post on Feb. 8.

Christopher Hicks, a member of the Clermont County Republican Central Committee, posted an image of a man being lynched on Facebook, our news partners at WCPO-9 reported.

He posted the photo alongside the case number of his lawsuit against the committee for sanctions against him.

>> 2 indicted after leading officers on multi-county high speech chase

“The post has to do with what I really think is abhorrent, is mob justice, and so the imagery I used on there of a lynching was related to mob justice,” Hicks said.

He said he’s the target for trying to weed out corruption in his party and is suing the Clermont County Republican Central Committee.

The Cincinnati NAACP sent a letter to the committee on Feb. 15 calling on them to denounce Hicks.

>> 2 dead after shooting in Richmond

The Clermont County Executive Party Chairman, David Painter, responded to the NAACP the next day.

“The Clermont County Republican Central Committee condemns this behavior and unequivocally denounces the actions of Mr. Hicks,” Painter said in a statement.

Painter said Hicks is under sanctions for actions unbecoming of a committee member. He said there is no justification a person can make comparing the treatment Hicks received to the misery endured by African Americans for hundreds of years.

>> Police: Ohio woman stabbed by estranged husband on Valentine’s day

David Whitehead, the third vice president of the Cincinnati NAACP said he was shocked when he saw the social media post,

“It’s totally offensive and utterly despicable,” Whitehead said. “It’s hard to believe that someone is looking at a lynching action and equating a squabble they had with someone to a lynching.”

Hicks said he doesn’t think there is anything wrong with using that image with his post.

>> Snow emergencies issued for some of Miami Valley

“I think that imagery that stirs emotion in defense of stopping injustice is always appropriate, and I would think the NAACP would particularly get that,” Hicks said. “I always would characterize mob justice ... as a form of lynching. Obviously, actual real lynching is beyond what I have been dealt with, what I’ve had to deal with.”

Whitehead described the post as ton-deaf.

“Look at the definition of lynching. Lynching was a public killing of individuals who have not received any due process,” Whitehead said. “There is no way in which someone should have a graphic with the traumatizing image for some personal gain. To have that comparison serves to minimize the severity of past atrocities. It should not have happened. It should be denounced.”

>> Former principal of Ohio high school under investigation for altering grades

Painter said that Hicks’ “racist racist behavior further justifies the current sanctions enacted by the Clermont County Republican Central Committee and requests for him to resign from his elected position.”

During an interview with WCPO, Hicks apologized if the image offended or upset anyone, but said he won’t take it down.

“I have no regrets about posting the imagery,” Hicks said. “I am glad to use that image because it is well within the tradition of America to use imagery that stirs emotion as a way to draw attention to issues of injustice.”

>> Teacher, football coach who allegedly abused student with cerebral palsy allowed back in classroom

Whitehead said this is an example of why teaching Black history is important.

“Hopefully, through education, he corrects his actions in the future. To see nothing wrong with this, that’s probably a bigger problem,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead said the post marginalizes the impact that lynching had on Black citizens.

Hicks doesn’t participate in committee activities except for those outlined by the Ohio Revised Code, according to Painter. He stated in his letter to the Cincinnati NAACP, Hicks is “engaged in litigation to regain his Central Committee rights and benefits at meetings and events.”

Painter said the committee will have a special meeting on Feb. 21, where they will talk about Hick’s post and later vote on whether or not to sanction Hicks.

©2024 Cox Media Group