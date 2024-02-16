Former principal of Ohio high school under investigation for altering grades

GEAUGA COUNTY — A former principal of an Ohio high school is under investigation for allegedly altering student’s grades on at least two occasions, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO-19 TV.

Former Chardon High School principal Douglas Murray resigned on Feb. 10.

In January, Chardon School District Superintendent Michael P. Hanlon Jr. received a complaint on an educator misconduct reporting form. An internal investigation started shortly after, WOIO-19 reported.

Murray “violated Board of Education policy, District procedure and likely the Educator Licensure Code,” the report said.

The report said the students benefitted from the grade changes, WOIO-19 reported.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.

