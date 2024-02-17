2 dead after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Indiana — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in their home.

On Feb. 15th around 4:28 p.m. officers and medics were dispatched to a home in Richmond, Indiana on reports of two people being down inside of the home.

When they arrived on scene, crews found the two people and confirmed that they were dead.

The preliminary investigation showed that the two people, later identified as 62-year-old Carl Mullen and his wife, 48-year-old Laura Mullen, had died from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the Montgomery County Ohio Crime Labe for forensic autopsy by the Wayne County Coroners Office. The investigation is ongoing.

