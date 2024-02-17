Police: Ohio woman stabbed by estranged husband on Valentine’s day

PARMA, Ohio — Police are investigating a stabbing of a 45-year-old woman that occurred on Valentine’s day.

Police responded to a house in Parma, Ohio for a report of a woman stabbed several times, according to our CBS Affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO-19 TV.

Amy Jolley’s son, Tyler Jolley, said his parents were in the middle of a divorce and everything seemed to be fine. Until his mother told his father she was moving on, he apparently snapped.

“That’s when he did the unthinkable and injured mom with the knife and multiple stab wounds to the back and chest and then that’s when he ended his life because he thought he finished her off,” Jolley said.

Jolley said that his father had played semi-pro football and suffered from CTE, major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder but had never been violent before.

“Never honestly and I know a lot of people just say that but he’s never been violent physically or anything so this was just completely out of the blue,” he said.

Jolley, who is 25, has three younger siblings ages 19,13, and 11. All three were home when their father showed up with a knife, WOIO-19 reported.

“They were home, yes, they heard yelling and so they stayed inside,” Jolley explained. “They are holding up really well, the 13-year-old was next to mom when they went over to grandmas while mom was in the yard just comforting her and talking to her.”

Amy Jolley was stabbed in the chest, neck, back and hand, WOIO-19 reported. Police told WOIO-19 that they found her husband dead in the garage from a self-inflicted injury.

“She had surgery last night for about three hours she was in surgery, they said it went well, tubes draining out, whatever’s in her back and she’s still cracking jokes like mom does,” Jolley said.

The family is focusing on helping their mother recover, saying she will need at least a year of physical therapy for her hand and it’s possible she could lose feeling in it permanently. Doctors are hopeful that she can return home in the next few days, WOIO-19 reported.





