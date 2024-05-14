3 children subject of AMBER Alert out of Greene Co. found safe

CEDARVILLE — Three children who were the subject of an AMBER Alert out of Greene County have been found safe.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson has been following this story all evening. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Around 6:15 p.m. Cedarville police were notified that three children were allegedly taken by their mother’s boyfriend, according to Cedarville Police Chief Brady Smith.

Officers then began relaying information to the Ohio State Highway Patrol to issue an AMBER Alert.

The details of the suspect’s vehicle and the children were given to neighboring law enforcement agencies around 7:20 p.m.

>> Son accused of killing father during argument over ride facing murder charges

Around 9 p.m., as the Ohio State Highway Patrol was working to issue the information through the Emergency Alert System, law enforcement was notified that the suspect’s vehicle was spotted broken down in Madison County.

The three children were found safe and are working to be reunited with their mother.

It is not known what caused the vehicle to break down.

Smith said police are speaking with the prosecutor’s office about possible charges against the suspect.

Police believe this all may have started with an argument between the mother and the boyfriend.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group