Snow emergencies issued for some of Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Snow emergencies have started to come in as accumulating snow falls across the region Friday.

The following countries are under a Level 1 Snow Emergency:

Darke County

Montgomery County

Butler County

Auglaize County

Clark County

SNOW EMERGENCY DEFINITIONS

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

