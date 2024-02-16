Teacher, football coach who allegedly abused student with cerebral palsy allowed back in classroom

GREENE COUNTY — Following abuse accusations, a Greene County Career Center teacher and Xenia High School football coach is allowed to resume teaching under certain circumstances, according to court documents.

In January, a Beavercreek family filed a lawsuit claiming Maurice Harden was violent with a 17-year-old student who has cerebral palsy.

The student’s parents claim that he told them in December that he had been victimized by violence in Harden’s classroom, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The court issued a temporary restraining order against Harden, but it expired on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Court documents say Harden is allowed to teach at GCCC, but cannot come in contact with or teach the student the accusations are aligned to.

