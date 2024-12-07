Woman pleads guilty to several charges after man’s body parts found across Montgomery County

KETTERING — A 41-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to charges connected to the discovery of a Kettering man’s body parts in April.

Amanda Reiff, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to complicity to commit gross abuse of a corpse, complicity to commit tampering with evidence, misuse of credit cards and two counts of forgery on Dec. 5, according to four plea agreements filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Edgar Keiter Sr.’s legs were found in trash bags near a house in Trotwood on April 22.

The rest of Keiter Sr.’s remains were later found in a Dayton storage unit that belonged to his son, Edgar Keiter Jr.

Keiter Jr. is facing gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and theft for the dismemberment of his father. He is currently set to go to trial on Jan. 27, 2025.

During the investigation, Reiff was identified as Keiter Jr.’s girlfriend.

Reiff allegedly told a witness that Keiter Jr. stabbed his father and put his body in a storage unit.

She also told the witness that she may have to help get rid of the body due to the odor and Keiter Jr. being in jail at the time, according to court documents.

Reiff was reportedly seen in the storage unit with Keiter Jr. and while the body was being stored and moved around.

Her sentencing is scheduled for March 4, 2025.

Montgomery County Jail records show that Reiff is not currently booked.

Tygan Keiter was also charged in his grandfather’s, Keiter Sr., death. He pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence in November.

