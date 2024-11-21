Doctor admits to owning improvised explosive devices, faces federal prison sentence

TROY — A Miami County doctor charged in connection to a days-long FBI investigation near Troy and downtown Dayton earlier this year admitted he owned explosives.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Steven J. Werling, 54, admitted that, in April, he knowingly possessed two improvised explosive devices, according to the Department of Justice.

The FBI and Miami County Sheriff’s Office searched Werling’s home on Barnhart Road in Concord Township in early April. The investigation shut down the neighborhood for two days.

Court records indicate investigators found explosive components and devices inside.

TRENDING STORIES:

Prosecutors previously said that investigators found an unregistered silencer in Werling’s home and claimed he had components to build more.

Werling was released from federal custody on his own recognizance on April 17.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Werling’s charge of possession of a dangerous ordinance in Miami County Court was dismissed when his case was moved to federal court.

The plea includes a sentence recommendation of up to 24 months in prison.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



