2nd person charged after man’s body parts found in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A second person has been charged after a Kettering man’s body parts were found in Trotwood last month.

Amanda Reiff, 40, of Dayton, is facing charges of gross abuse of a corpse and complicity to commit tampering with evidence, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

Reiff’s bond was set at $250,000 Thursday morning. Her next hearing is scheduled for June 7.

Edgar Keiter Jr., 52, of Kettering was previously indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and theft for the dismemberment of his father, Edgar S. Keiter Sr.

During the investigation, Reiff was identified as Keiter Jr.’s girlfriend, court records stated.

Reiff allegedly told a witness that Keiter Jr. stabbed his father and put his body in a storage unit. She also told the witness that she may have to help get rid of the body due to the odor and Jr. being in jail at the time, according to court documents.

Reiff was reportedly seen in the storage unit with Jr. and while the body was being stored and moved around.

“The defendant is heard calling Jr. ‘honey’ when he is gagging in the storage unit due to the odor,” court documents stated.

Reiff was arrested by Kettering police Wednesday, according to online jail records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on April 22, Trotwood police were called to reports of garbage bags in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road that appeared to have human legs inside.

An investigation found that the remains belonged to 75-year-old Keiter Sr. of Kettering.

The rest of Edgar Sr.’s remains were found in a storage unit in the 1700 block of Guenther Road, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators are still working to learn the manner and cause of Edgar Sr.’s death.

Edgar Jr. remains in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.





