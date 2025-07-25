Police ID woman killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed in the city earlier this week.

Iesha Givens was identified as the victim of a shooting on E. Cecil Street on Wednesday, according to a police report.

A spokesperson for the city confirmed she was 28 years old.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police responded to a shooting on E. Cecil Street around 3:45 p.m.

A 28-year-old man, Marcus Hasan, reportedly called 911 and said he shot his girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court.

When they got to the scene, they found Givens shot multiple times in the living room. She died at the scene.

When interviewed by police, Hasan said that an argument led up to the shooting, according to court documents.

Hasan was arrested and charged with murder, felonious assault, and domestic violence.

He remains booked in the Clark County Jail.

