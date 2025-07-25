Suspect critical but stable after being shot by Dayton officer

DAYTON — New body camera video shows the moments leading up to a Dayton officer shooting an armed suspect.

As News Center 7 previously reported, this started on Thursday when officers encountered a crash near W. Third Street and Sweetman Street.

While at the scene, officers saw a man who was possibly involved in the crash run from the scene.

Cruiser camera video shown by the department on Friday showed the two officers following the man. He can be seen turning onto Williams Street, and officers stop the cruiser and run after him.

The officers chase the man into an alley parallel with Third Street behind a business.

In the video, the man bends over, then straightens back up with a firearm in his hand.

“He never dropped it, he just went up from there,” Police Chief Kamran Afzal said. “The whole time, and we went through all of it, the whole video he never drops the weapon. He always had the weapon in his hand.”

An officer with six years of experience fired shots at the man, hitting him multiple times.

Officers used tourniquets to try to stop the man’s bleeding until paramedics took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was rushed into surgery.

Afzal said the man, described as being in his 30s, is in critical but stable condition.

