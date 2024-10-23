Trial set for man after father’s body parts found in Trotwood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A trial date has been set for a man facing charges after his father’s body parts were found in Trotwood earlier this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Edgar Keiter, Jr., of Kettering, is currently set to go to trial on Jan. 27, 2025, according to court documents filed last week in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He’s scheduled to appear before then for a final pre-trial conference on Jan. 14, 2025.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Keiter, Jr. was indicted on gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and theft in May. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His trial was originally supposed to be in August, but Keiter, Jr. waived his right to a speedy trial.

On April 22, Trotwood police were called to reports of garbage bags in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road Road that appeared to have human legs inside.

TRENDING STORIES:

An investigation found that the remains belonged to 75-year-old Edgar Keiter Sr. of Kettering.

The rest of Edgar Sr.’s remains were found in a storage unit in the 1700 block of Guenther Road, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Two other people have been charged in this case. Keiter, Jr.’s girlfriend, Amanda Reiff, was arrested and charged with complicity to commit tampering with evidence and complicity to commit gross abuse of a corpse in early July.

Keiter, Sr.’s grandson, Tygan Keiter, was arrested in July and charged with four counts of tampering with evidence.

In the statement of facts, Tygan admitted to going to Keiter Sr.’s house and seeing him dead on the floor “with a knife through his chest.”

Tygan also admitted to sending text messages and making calls from Keiter Sr.’s phone.

Kettering police previously told News Center 7 that it looks like Keiter Sr.’s death may have been over money.

All three defendants remain booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



