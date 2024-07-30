Documents reveal new details in case of human legs found in trash bags; Victim’s grandson charged

KETTERING — The grandson of a man whose legs were found in Trotwood is facing charges.

>>RELATED: Suspected human legs found near Trotwood home; police conduct 2nd search

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell explains how Tygan Keiter, 23, is connected to the investigation LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The legs of 75-year-old Edgar Keiter Sr. were found in Trotwood on April 22, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The rest of his remains were later found in a storage unit on Guenther Road.

Tygan is the third person to be arrested in connection to his grandfather’s death.

>>RELATED: Coroner ID’s human legs found near Trotwood home

Kettering Police Sergeant Vince Mason told News Center 7 that Tygan’s name frequently appeared while looking through the electronic information.

When Tygan voluntarily spoke with detectives, he “gave us a story that kind of put him in the middle of this,” Mason said.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group