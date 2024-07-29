3rd person formally charged after man’s legs were found in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A 3rd person was indicted for sending texts from the phone of the Kettering man whose legs were found in Trotwood earlier this year.

News Center 7 previously reported that the legs of 75-year-old Edgar Keiter Sr. of Kettering were found in Trotwood on April 22 and the rest of his remains were found in a storage unit on Guenther Road.

In May, Keiter Sr.’s son Edgar Keiter Jr. was formally charged with gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and theft.

In early July, Amanda Reiff, who was identified as Keiter Jr.’s girlfriend was also indicted with complicity to commit tampering with evidence and complicity to commit gross abuse of a corpse.

Now, a third person has been formally charged in relation to the death of Keiter Sr.

Tygan Keiter, 23, was arrested on July 18 on tampering with evidence charges. He was indicted on four counts of Tampering with evidence in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

Tygan was accused of sending text messages and making calls from Keiter Sr.’s phone after his death to make it seem like he was still alive.

Tygan was interviewed by a detective on July 15 where he admitted he had had talked with Keiter Jr. about “trying to make Keiter Sr. put Tygan on his will” according to a statement of facts obtained by News Center 7.

Keiter Jr reportedly told Tygan he would kill Keiter Sr. if Tygan was not put on the will.

In the statement of facts, Tygan admitted to going to Keiter Sr.’s house and seeing him dead on the floor “with a knife through his chest.”

Tygan admitted to sending text messages from Sr.’s phone and making calls from the phone. He also admitted to deleting messages from April 12 from his own phone.

Tygan is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail without bond. His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30.

