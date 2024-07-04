Woman formally charged after man’s body parts found in Trotwood

DAYTON — A woman accused of helping her boyfriend chop up his father’s body parts has been formally charged.

>>RELATED: 2nd person charged after man’s body parts found in Trotwood

Amanda Reiff, 40, was indicted Wednesday on two felonies by a Montgomery County Grand Jury.

She’s charged with complicity to commit tampering with evidence and complicity to commit gross abuse of a corpse, according to court documents.

Reiff is in Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond, online jail records indicate.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9.

>>RELATED: Man formally charged after father’s body parts found in Trotwood

>>RELATED: Coroner ID’s human legs found near Trotwood home

As News Center 7 previously reported back in April, Trotwood police were called to reports of garbage bags in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road that appeared to have human legs inside.

An investigation found that the remains belonged to 75-year-old Edgar Keiter Sr. of Kettering.

The rest of Edgar Sr.’s remains were found in a storage unit in the 1700 block of Guenther Road, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

>>RELATED: Suspected human legs found near Trotwood home; police conduct 2nd search

>>RELATED: Search warrant served at Kettering apartment after suspected human legs found in trash bags

News Center 7 reported back in May that her boyfriend, Edgar Keiter Jr., 52, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and theft.

Investigators are still working to learn the manner and cause of Edgar Sr.’s death.

Edgar Jr. remains in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

©2024 Cox Media Group