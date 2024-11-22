Man pleads guilty to tampering charges after grandfather’s body parts were found in Trotwood

KETTERING — The grandson of a man whose legs were found in Trotwood appeared in court on Wednesday.

Tygan Keiter entered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Two additional counts of tampering with evidence were dismissed.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Keiter Sr.’s legs were found in trash bags near a house in Trotwood on April 22.

The rest of Keiter Sr.’s remains were later found in a Dayton storage unit that belonged to his son, Edgar Keiter Jr.

Kettering Police Sergeant Vince Mason previously told News Center 7 that Tygan’s name frequently appeared while investigating.

“We began to go through cell phones that were collected during the search warrant,” Mason said.

When Tygan voluntarily spoke with detectives, he “gave us a story that kind of put him in the middle of this,” Mason said.

Tygan was the third person arrested in connection to Keiter Sr.’s death. He was arrested on July 18.

Keiter Sr.’s son, Edgar Keiter Jr., was arrested and formally charged with gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and theft in May. His trial is scheduled to start on Jan. 27, 2025.

Edgar’s girlfriend, Amanda Reiff, was arrested and charged with complicity to commit tampering with evidence and complicity to commit gross abuse of a corpse in early July.

In the statement of facts, Tygan admitted to going to Keiter Sr.’s house and seeing him dead on the floor “with a knife through his chest.”

Tygan also admitted to sending text messages and making calls from Keiter Sr.’s phone.

Kettering police told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that it looks like Keiter Sr.’s death may have been over money.

“He wanted to start a business, grandpa was not good with that…and Keiter Jr. said ‘I’m gonna go and talk to grandpa and take care of this,’” Mason said.

Tygan’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records indicate Tygan was released from jail on his conditional own recognizance.

