Witness reports human legs found in trash bags outside Trotwood home; Crime lab investigating

TROTWOOD — Crime lab technicians are working to identify possible human remains that were found around Old Dayton Road in Trotwood on Monday.

Trotwood police have not released any details about this discovery or what type of investigation may be underway.

911 calls and texts indicate that Montgomery County Regional dispatchers received information that a dead body was found in the area.

“My friend was leaving... and said he found a couple of trash bags at the end of a driveway... and later,” the texter wrote. “Sorry, my roommate said they’re (sic) human legs.”

“I need to know an address to send officers to... you’re saying someone saw body parts in the trash bag at the end of the driveway?” a dispatcher said in response to the text.

