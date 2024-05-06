Newly released movie used Ohio high school as filming location

ST. BERNARD — A newly released movie used an Ohio high school as one of its filming locations.

>>3 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

A movie adaptation of the John Greene novel, “Turtles All the Way Down,” came to streaming last week and used Roger Bacon High School as one of its Cincinnati locations where the movie was filmed.

The school announced on social media that it was proud to be one of the locations chosen for the movie by Warner Brothers Discovery.

The movie tells the story of a 16-year-old girl struggling with obsessive-compulsive disorder while reconnecting with her childhood crush.

“You not only will see many familiar Roger Bacon locations, including our iconic front steps, you may even see some familiar faces from the Class of 2022, which were paid to be extras in the scenes shot at RB,” the school said on its Instagram account.

The high school is located in St. Bernard and they said filming took place in June 2022.

The movie was released on the MAX streaming service last week.

©2024 Cox Media Group