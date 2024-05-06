3 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

WEST CHESTER — Three people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County Sunday evening.

West Chester Police officers and medics were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. to Cox Road between University Pointe and Service Drive on initial reports of a crash, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene while the third person died at West Chester Hospital.

Officers have closed Cox Road in both directions between Liberty and VOA Park Drive and it’s expected to stay closed for the next several hours, WCPO says.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victims’ names.

Officers say they were all adults, Cincinnati TV stations WKRC and WLWT report.

The crash remains under investigation.

