TIMING: Stronger evening storms with damaging winds, hail, few tornadoes possible

DAYTON — A round of stronger evening storms is on its way to the Miami Valley.

>> LIVE UPDATES: Severe storms with large hail, tornadoes possible today

The forecast remains largely on track. Round one of showers and storms moved through after lunchtime. Most of these were not severe, just as we explained in our forecasts on Newscenter 7 yesterday and this morning.

The entire Miami Valley remains under a level 3/5, Enhance, risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center through tonight.

TIMING:

All severe weather hazards, including damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes, remain possible.

After 5 p.m. is when the severe risk really ramps up, Chaney said.

The threat of severe weather stays elevated through at least 10 p.m. tonight. After that, weakening of the storms is expected.

These storms likely won’t come through as a single line. Rather, individual storm cells or clusters of storms will move through.

This makes estimating the specific time of arrival of storms difficult to pinpoint for any one location.

The best thing to do is remain weather aware with more than one way to receive weather warnings through this evening.

