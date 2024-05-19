Van crashes into house in Dayton

DAYTON — A van crashed into a house in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Around 2:02 a.m., officers and medics were dispatched to the 4100 block of Ohmer Street on reports of a vehicle into a structure.
Upon arrival, crews found a white van crashed into the house.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 that the driver of the van fled the scene after the crash.
None of the occupants of the house were injured as a result of the crash.
This is a developing story and News Center 7 is working to learn more about what led up to the crash.
