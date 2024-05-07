Local middle school teacher in critical condition after crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A local middle school teacher is in the hospital after a crash in Jackson Township on Monday.

The crash happened in the area of South Clayton Road and Havermale Road, News Center 7 previously reported.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Bruner confirmed Kaleb Gauvey was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter and his condition was critical.

New Lebanon Schools Superintendent Greg Williams confirmed with News Center 7 that Gauvey is a teacher in the school district.

“New Lebanon Schools are sending our thoughts and prayers for Mr. Gauvey’s full recovery,” Williams said in a statement. “Additional counseling services have been arranged at Dixie Middle School and Dixie High School today to support students and staff as they process this sudden and traumatic accident. We know our entire New Lebanon community will rally around Mr. Gauvey, his family, and our schools as Mr. Gauvey receives treatment for his injuries.”

According to the district’s website, Gauvey is a teacher at Dixie Middle School.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

