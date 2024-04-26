Driver accused of hitting, killing person in Xenia arrested

XENIA — The driver accused of hitting and killing a person in Xenia has been identified and arrested.

Xenia Police officers and medics were dispatched at 10:06 p.m. to the area of Cincinnati and Miami Avenues on initial reports of a pedestrian strike, according to a police spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a person was crossing Cincinnati Avenue at Miami Avenue when they were hit by a silver or white vehicle going southbound on Cincinnati Avenue.

Medics transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Xenia Police said that they received information on Friday that helped them identify the driver as Monty Little.

Police, Greene County Sheriff’s deputies, and detectives from the Greene County ACE Task Force were able to find Little and the vehicle that was driven during the crash. A warrant was obtained and Little was arrested for tampering with evidence and failing to stop after an accident, which are both felony charges.

Little is currently booked in the Greene County Jail.

Additional charges could be filed after the case is reviewed by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office and presented to the grand jury.

