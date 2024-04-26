Man allegedly punches window of Ohio school bus full of children

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man is accused of punching the window of a school bus full of children in Franklin County earlier this week, according to a social media post by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 p.m. on April 23, deputies responded to reports of a road rage incident involving a school bus on Sturbridge Road and Beacon Hill Road in Prairie Township.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a school bus driver honked at a driver who cut her off.

“The driver then aggressively confronted the school bus driver, putting 22 kids on the bus at risk…” the post said.

Jared Dennis, 25 Jared Dennis, 25 (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Jared Dennis, then allegedly punched one of the windows, causing it to break, WBNS-10 reported.

Dennis has been charged with menacing, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and parking a vehicle in the roadway, according to the post.

WBNS-10 reported that the South-Western City School District shared a statement condemning Dennis’ actions.

“When it comes to the safe transport of students, there is simply no place for such senseless aggression and heated exchanges directed towards our dedicated bus drivers, their buses or our students,” the statement read in part.

