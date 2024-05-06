Severe storms with hail, damaging wind, tornadoes possible Tuesday: Timing and locations

DAYTON — We’ll see the chance for rounds of severe weather over the next 48 hours, starting with storms Tuesday evening, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

Storm Center 7 has been monitoring this system for days. Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney will break down the latest timing and track of the storms LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00, 5:30, and 6:00.

“Both days will bring the risk for all weather hazards including damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. Before we tackle Wednesday, lets get through Tuesday first,” Chaney said.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the region in an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday, a level 3 out of 5.

>>Severe Weather: Slight vs Enhanced Risk

Storm Center 7′s team of meteorologists will continue to track the system ahead of the storms and will bring you the latest information on air and online.





