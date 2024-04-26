Firefighters respond to fire in Troy

TROY — A house fire was reported in Troy on Friday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area of Mckaig Avenue and S. Monroe Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. on initial reports of smoke coming from a structure, according to Miami County dispatchers.

Several fire crews and at least one medic were called to the scene.

It’s currently unknown if anyone was hurt in the fire.

