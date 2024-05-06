‘A great dad;’ Widow speaks out about recovery from crash that killed husband, father of children

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Clark County — A mother and her children are recovering from their injuries while grieving the death of their father and husband after a deadly crash in Clark County last week.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on April 25, at the intersection of U.S. 68 and Fairfield Pike in Springfield Township.

Ryan Botkin, 44, died on his way to the hospital. His wife, Amber, and their two children, ages 12 and 8, were taken to area hospitals with serious to critical injuries, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Their 12-year-old son is now recovering from one of many surgeries he will have to undergo, Amber said. He sustained a broken ankle, tibia, thumb, and lacerated spleen.

Amber and 8-year-old Owen are out of the hospital but he still has follow-up appointments with his doctors. Owen sustained burns on his arms and legs, while Amber had four cracked ribs and a broken arm.

Despite this crash’s devastating impact on the family, Amber said they talk about Ryan daily.

“He was just a great dad, so his presence will leave a hole for sure,” Amber said.

