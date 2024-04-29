‘So much support;’ Community gathers to help family after Clark Co. crash kills father, husband

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Good news has come for a family impacted by a deadly crash in Clark County last week.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, a family friend said the Yellow Spring’s community is ready to support the Botkin’s however they can.

On April 25, an impaired driver hit the family’s vehicle just a few miles away from their home on U.S. 68 and Fairfield Pike in Springfield Township.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Katherine Holder, from Enon, ran a red light and t-boned the vehicle Ryan Botkin was driving.

Troopers said Ryan died at the hospital after the crash.

Ryan’s wife Amber and their 12- and 8-year-old boys were passengers in the car. The mother and children were hospitalized with varying injuries.

Troopers arrested and jailed Holder. She is now facing charges including OVI and Aggravated Vehicular Homicide.

Since then, Amber and one of the children have been released from the hospital. The other child is still recovering at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“There’s been a lot of improvement. However, there’s still a long way to go,” Yellow Springs resident Eric Clark said.

Clark is a friend of the Botkin family and helped organize a GoFundMe page.

He is also part of a group that has been working to help the family with at-home tasks while they recover and grieve.

“I think it’s just so important that people know that there’s so much support for this family that just in Yellow Springs fashion, we came together within an hour,” Clark said.

As the court case moves forward and the family begins to heal, Clark said the Yellow Springs community is working to help them in any way they can.

“That is what we do,” Clark said. “I mean, this is, a well-known family in town. You know, great people.”

Clark County prosecutors said they plan to meet with troopers about presenting this case to a grand jury.

News Center 7 will let you know if there is an indictment against the suspect.

