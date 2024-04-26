Former UC Bearcat standout, NFL lineman dies at age 28

CINCINNATI — Former University of Cincinnati and NFL lineman Korey Cunningham has died at the age of 28, the university announced on Friday.

Cunningham was found dead at his New Jersey home, ESPN reported. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

>> Police asking for help after person dies from being hit by vehicle in Xenia

Cunningham played for the Bearcats from 2013 to 2017, starting his final two years on the offensive line.

In 2018, he was drafted in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He’d go on to play 31 games over five seasons in the league with the Cardinals, New England Patriots, and New York Giants.

As CBS Sports reported, Cunningham’s death comes less than 18 months after he played his final NFL game.

“The Cincinnati Athletics Department and football family are heartbroken at the news of the passing of Korey Cunningham. Korey was a team captain with an incredible work ethic and an infectious personality. He will be sorely missed, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates during this time,” Cincinnati Athletics and Bearcats Football said in a statement.

©2024 Cox Media Group