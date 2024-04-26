Police asking for help after person dies from being hit by vehicle in Xenia

XENIA — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Xenia Thursday night.

Xenia Police officers and medics were dispatched at 10:06 p.m. to the area of Cincinnati and Miami Avenues on initial reports of a pedestrian strike, according to a police spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a person was crossing Cincinnati Avenue at Miami Avenue when they were hit by a silver or white vehicle going southbound on Cincinnati Avenue.

Medics transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The make and model of the vehicle are not known at this time and Xenia Police have released an image asking for the public’s help.

If anyone has information about the vehicle, please contact the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.

Detective Shelley is also the lead investigator. For any tips, email him here.

1 dead after being hit by vehicle Photo contributed by Xenia Police Division (Xenia Police Division/Xenia Police Division)

