Man accused of beating mother with baseball bat pleads guilty

DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of beating his mother with a baseball bat pleaded guilty to two charges.

Justin Ledbetter, 34, entered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As part of the agreement, one felonious assault charge was dismissed.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton police responded to a domestic call in the 1600 block on Feb. 26.

Officers could hear yelling coming from inside the home when they arrived on scene.

Officers had to force the door to the residence and when they did, they found a woman suffering “from several obvious injuries,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The woman said her son, Ledbetter, had attacked her with a small baseball bat and “another wooden stick object.” He also allegedly strangled her.

Ledbetter’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 10. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

