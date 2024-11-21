Wright-Patterson Air Force Base firefighters extinguish fire at on-base housing

FAIRBORN — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) firefighters extinguished a fire at on-base housing Thursday afternoon, a WPAFB spokesperson confirmed.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Conifer Circle around 3:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

No one was injured in the fire.

Property was damaged in this fire, but it is unclear how extensive the damage was.

The cause of this fire was not immediately available.

