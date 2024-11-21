Firefighters battling apartment fire in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters are battling a fire at a Huber Heights apartment complex, a Huber Heights dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Huber Heights firefighters were called to 4561 Bufort Boulevard around 3:40 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ground beef recalled after E. coli outbreak
- Pike County Massacre: Judge wants to dismiss death penalty in Billy Wagner trial
- Doctor admits to owning improvised explosive devices, faces federal prison sentence
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]