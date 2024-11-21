Ground beef recalled after E. coli outbreak

MINNESOTA — A total of 15 cases of E. coli related illnesses have been traced back to Wolverine Packing Co., according to CBS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wolverine Packing Co. is a Detroit based meat packing plant. The Food Safety and Inspection Service said they were told about the E. coli illnesses Nov. 14.

TRENDING STORIES:

The USDA says the company has recalled over 160,000 pounds of ground beef products that could be contaminated.

The agency said impacted products have a ‘used by’ date of Nov. 14 on fresh products or Oct. 22 on frozen products, they could be contaminated.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps, according to the USDA. Symptoms generally last from two to eight days, but it can cause kidney failure.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



