Ground beef recalled after E. coli outbreak

MINNESOTA — A total of 15 cases of E. coli related illnesses have been traced back to Wolverine Packing Co., according to CBS.
Wolverine Packing Co. is a Detroit based meat packing plant. The Food Safety and Inspection Service said they were told about the E. coli illnesses Nov. 14.
The USDA says the company has recalled over 160,000 pounds of ground beef products that could be contaminated.
The agency said impacted products have a ‘used by’ date of Nov. 14 on fresh products or Oct. 22 on frozen products, they could be contaminated.
E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps, according to the USDA. Symptoms generally last from two to eight days, but it can cause kidney failure.
