VIDEO: Man caught leaving hotel with missing teen; Body camera captures suspect leaving scene

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — New video shows the moments police found a man with a missing juvenile, leading to a multi-county chase and hours-long SWAT standoff.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Butler Township body and cruiser camera footage shows Johnathon E. Brown, 32, and one missing juvenile at the Quality Inn at 7125 Miller Lane on August 16.

The video takes place around 10 a.m. and shows Brown getting into a pickup truck and the 16-year-old running away.

“Hey! Police! get over here, do not run… give me your hands!” an officer is heard saying to the teen.

Moments later, Brown is seen driving the truck over a curb to get out of the parking lot.

The pickup truck was reported stolen by the Hamilton Police Department.

Butler Township Police said officers located a second teenager at the hotel and took them into protective custody.

Around noon, Ohio State Highway Patrol and numerous southwest Ohio law enforcement agencies were asked to be on the lookout for the truck involved, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

About two hours later, Franklin police found the truck on I-75 SB near Franklin Lebanon Road and tried to stop it. Brown took off and a pursuit began, an OSHP spokesperson said.

Stop sticks were successfully used, but Brown continued driving on the truck’s rims for several miles.

The chase ended on W. Linden Avenue near N. Riverview Avenue in Miamisburg after Brown drove into the side of a CSX train, News Center 7 previously reported.

Brown refused to exit the truck and an hours-long SWAT standoff began.

Police believe the suspect was armed, which prompted Miamisburg City Schools to go on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted around 4:30 p.m.

A Kettering Police Department Drone Operator and the Kettering Regional SWAT Team responded to help in the standoff.

K9 Ox apprehended Brown and law enforcement took him into custody, according to the department.

Brown sustained minor injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Brown was booked into the Warren County Jail on August 18.

He appeared in Franklin Municipal Court on August 23 for fleeing, receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business charges. His bond is $250,000, according to jail records.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue to investigate this incident.

We will continue to follow this story.

