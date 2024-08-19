Suspect found at hotel with juveniles hours before SWAT standoff

MIAMISBURG — Police have released new details about what led up to a multi-county police chase and hours-long standoff in Montgomery County on Friday.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is gathering new details and will have the latest information on News Center 7 at 6:00.

>>PHOTOS: SWAT involved in ongoing standoff near busy Miamisburg bridge

On Friday morning, Butler Township crews received a tip that a missing juvenile may be at one of the hotels in the area, according to a release from the Butler Township Police Department.

The missing juvenile was believed to be accompanied by Johnathan Brown, 32, of Trenton.

>> RELATED: Busy Miamisburg bridge closed ‘until further notice’ after multi-county police chase, SWAT standoff

Shortly after, crews located a pickup truck Brown was believed to be driving at the Quality Inn located at 7125 Miller Lane.

At approximately 10 a.m., Brown and the missing juvenile left the hotel, and the missing juvenile was immediately taken into custody, the police department said.

>> RELATED: Suspect in multi-county police chase, SWAT standoff booked in jail

Officers attempted to stop Brown for questioning and he fled the area in the pickup truck that was later reported stolen to Hamilton Police Department.

The police department said a second juvenile was also located at the hotel and taken into protective custody.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and numerous southwest Ohio law enforcement agencies were asked to be on the lookout for the truck involved, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Just before 2 p.m., the Franklin Police Department located the truck on I-75 SB near Franklin Lebanon Road and tried to stop it. Brown took off and a pursuit began, a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

>>RELATED: It was crazy;’ High school student films SWAT standoff suspect crashing truck into moving train

Troopers joined the pursuit near SR-63 and SR-4 in Monroe. The spokesperson said stop sticks were used, but Brown continued driving on the truck’s rims for several miles.

The chase ended on W. Linden Avenue near N. Riverview Avenue in Miamisburg after Brown drove into the side of a CSX train, News Center 7 previously reported.

The impact pushed the truck off the south side of the roadway.

>>RELATED: Law enforcement explains what led up to police chase, SWAT standoff ending in Miamisburg

Brown refused to exit the truck and an hours-long SWAT standoff began.

Police believe the suspect was armed, which prompted Miamisburg City Schools to go on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted around 4:30 p.m.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Suspect in police chase, hours-long SWAT standoff in Miamisburg identified

According to a social media post from the Kettering Police Department, the Kettering Regional SWAT Team and a KPD Drone Operator responded to help in the standoff.

SWAT standoff in Miamisburg SWAT standoff near Linden Ave. bridge in Miamisburg. (Kettering Police Department)

KPD K9 Ox apprehended Brown and law enforcement took him into custody, the post said. Ox and his handler are part of the Kettering Regional SWAT team.

>>RELATED: Police K9 apprehends suspect after hours-long SWAT standoff in Miamisburg

Brown sustained minor injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Brown was booked into the Warren County Jail on Sunday.

Court records indicate Brown is facing preliminary charges of felonious assault on a police officer, failure to comply with police order, and obstructing official business.

According to jail records, Brown is also being held on a receiving stolen property charge.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue to investigate this incident.

We will continue to follow this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 SWAT standoff near Linden Ave. bridge in Miamisburg Eric Higgenbotham/Sky7 Drone

©2024 Cox Media Group