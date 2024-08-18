Police K9 apprehends suspect after hours-long SWAT standoff in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A 32-year-old man is in custody after a multi-county police chase and hours-long standoff in Montgomery County on Friday.

A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the suspect as Johnathon E. Brown, 32, of Hamilton.

Around noon, state patrol and numerous southwest Ohio law enforcement agencies were asked to be on the lookout for a stolen Chevrolet Silverado involved in an incident in Butler Township.

Additional information on the specific incident was not immediately available.

Just before 2 p.m., the Franklin Police Department located the truck on I-75 SB near Franklin Lebanon Road and tried to stop it. Brown took off and a pursuit began, the spokesperson said.

Troopers joined the pursuit near SR-63 and SR-4 in Monroe. The spokesperson said stop sticks were used, but Brown continued driving on the truck’s rims for several miles.

The chase ended on W. Linden Avenue near N. Riverview Avenue in Miamisburg after Brown drove into the side of a CSX train.

The impact pushed the truck off the south side of the roadway, the spokesperson said.

CareFlight responded to the scene, but left around an hour later, as reported on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Brown refused to exit the truck and an hours-long SWAT standoff began.

Police believe the suspect was armed, which prompted Miamisburg City Schools to go on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted around 4:30 p.m.

According to a social media post from the Kettering Police Department, the Kettering Regional SWAT Team and a KPD Drone Operator responded to help in the standoff.

SWAT standoff near Linden Ave. bridge in Miamisburg. (Kettering Police Department)

KPD K9 Ox apprehended Brown and law enforcement took him into custody, the post said. Ox and his handler are part of the Kettering Regional SWAT team.

Brown sustained minor injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

He is facing preliminary charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property, according to the spokesperson.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue to investigate this incident.

