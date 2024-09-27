Several events postponed, canceled across Miami Valley due to dangerous weather

MIAMI VALLEY — Several events and activities across the Miami Valley have been canceled or postponed due to the weather on Friday.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologists are monitoring Tropical Storm Helene and the impacts we’ll see here in the Miami Valley LIVE on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.
Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Thursday and the remnants of the are now impacting the Miami Valley.
Several counties in the Miami Valley are under a High Wind Warning or a Wind Advisory until 10 p.m. on Friday.
Events and activities across the region have been canceled or postponed out of an abundance of caution:
- King’s Island Haunt will not open on Friday.
- The Montgomery County Prevention Coalition has postponed a mural dedication and the Residence Park neighborhood block party.
- Clark-Shawnee Local School District has postponed its homecoming activities.
- The Arcanum-Butler School District and the National Trail Local School District high school football game’s kickoff has been pushed to 8 p.m.
- The first-ever Hasting Farm Fest in Springfield has been canceled.
- Young’s Jersey Dairy has closed several attractions for the night.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates on any other closures.
