Road work to close part of busy road for 2 weeks in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Part of a busy road will be closed in Huber Heights starting later this week.

The Huber Heights Engineering Department said that part of Rip Rap Road along the Great Miami River will be closed starting Wednesday, according to a social media post.

It is near the existing flood gates.

The road closure is scheduled for May 7- May 21.

“The road will be closed to install temporary piping across the road in order to perform an Ohio EPA water test on a new well being installed at the City’s wellfield,” Huber Heights Police said on its Facebook page.

Drivers will be detoured to Chambersburg and Bridgewater Roads.

The city that Rip Rap Road could be reopened sooner if the test and cleanup are finished before the scheduled time.

