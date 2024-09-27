Kings Island to close Friday due to Helene

MASON — Due to projected high winds and rain coming to the Miami Valley, a popular amusement park has decided not to open this evening.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Helene is expected to bring high winds and rain to the Miami Valley.

In a post made on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kings Island announced the park will not be open Friday.

“Due to the National Weather Service’s hazardous weather forecast of high winds and rain this evening, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our guests and associates, Kings Island will not open on Friday evening,” the post read.

Anyone who has an admission ticket for Friday may use it any other day the park is open through Sunday, Nov. 3, according to the amusement park.

